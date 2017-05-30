TEMECULA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Airbus DS Communications, North America's leading public safety communications provider, announces the launch of its VESTA® Map Local solution, powered by GeoComm. This new addition to its VESTA® Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) portfolio will debut at the upcoming National Emergency Number Association (NENA) 2017 Conference & Expo taking place June 3 -8, 2017, in San Antonio, Texas. From Booth #101, company representatives will demonstrate the powerful functionality of the NG9-1-1 client-based mapping product.

"There is no better time or place than NENA to present our customers with our latest GIS-driven innovation designed to keep people better connected and communities safer," said Jeff Robertson, CEO, Airbus DS Communications, (Airbus). "We're excited to show Public Safety Answering Points how they can improve decision-making and enhance response with this Next Generation mapping solution."

Created to support one or more PSAPs in a local area, VESTA Map Local gets Calltakers the location details they need. Inbound calls, whether wireline, Phase I or II, VoIP (Voice over IP) or Telematics, plot on digital maps using unique icons. The solution can also combine device-based hybrid locations of mobile phones with indoor maps. With VESTA Map Local, for the first time in history, Calltakers will be able to begin to pinpoint the indoor location of mobile phones.

Calltakers will use VESTA Map Local's interactive mapping tools to conduct intuitive searches. Other features include shared markup tools and bookmarks, which improve collaboration within and among PSAPs. Decision-making is further supported through Internet delivery of weather updates, as well as notifications from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Federal GIS data, for complete situational details.

Advanced features are available, including indoor building floor plan display, Pictometry and centralized map data validation and distribution. These are possible using the next generation of ArcGIS Runtime from Esri released just late last year. This means PSAPs that choose to install the VESTA Map Local system will be among the first to get access to its robust capabilities.

"We're excited to deliver this level of innovative functionality to our diverse customer base," said Andre Williams, Director of Portfolio Management, Airbus DS Communications. "PSAPs of any size will benefit from its use and its flexible platform, which make it a sound investment amid the ever-changing landscape of Public Safety communications."

The VESTA Map Local solution is a key component of the Airbus Public Safety communications ecosystem, created to offer PSAPs immense value for their budget dollars. The solution integrates with the company's VESTA® 9-1-1 Call Handling system, currently in use in more than 12,000 U.S. PSAP positions. It also offers integration with Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) systems and can serve as an alternative to CAD maps. Its streamlined processes and ease of use enable Calltakers' faster response in safeguarding their communities, making VESTA Map Local a smart investment for current and future Public Safety communications.

Individuals interested in learning more about the VESTA Map Local solution can visit Airbus DS Communications at NENA in Booth #101. Information is also available online at www.airbus-dscomm.com.

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2016, it generated revenues of EUR 67 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as Europe's number one space enterprise and the world's second largest space business. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Airbus DS Communications, Inc. is a global leader and trusted source for mission-critical communications technologies. The VESTA® product suite provides Next Generation 9-1-1 call processing systems, land mobile radio solutions and emergency notification applications, creating smarter ways to keep all our communities safe. Airbus DS Communications was awarded the Frost and Sullivan's 2016 Best Practices Award as the NG9-1-1 Company of the Year. www.airbus-dscomm.com

