The energy sector is one of the most versatile industries and is continuously witnessing technological innovation backed by huge demand from emerging markets. With the introduction of a few unique sources of energy, demand has reached significant levels but Infiniti Research notes various factors which are innovating, may also disrupting the energy sector.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530006254/en/

Infiniti Research offers a variety of power and clean energy market solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

View the study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/thoughts/whats-changing-the-face-of-the-global-energy-sector

Environment

Being one of the major contributors to pollution and GHG emissions, it is only natural for the environment to play a disruptive role in the energy sector. Due to strict rules and regulations being levied by the government, there is a growing need for technological advancement in the field which will reduce the production and effects of harmful air getting released. Conventional energy like fossil fuels are still dominating the market, but the market for renewable energyhas also shown a significant increase. The growing demand for renewable sources of energy has made countries like India and China to make huge investments on green energy resources.

Technology

Technology has a massive influence on the energy sector. The introduction of electric vehicles (EVs) is having a significant impact on the automotive industry as well as the energy sector. Analysts forecast that the demand for EVs will grow manifold through the year 2020 and this will decrease the usage of conventional vehicles. The introduction of renewable sources of energy will reduce the demand for liquid fuel considerably.

Entry of minor players

Lastly, contrary to popular perception, it is not the major players but the minor ones who are going to give an edge to the energy sector. With new avenues of capital sourcing, the small players are leaving no stone unturned in rolling out region-specific energy solutions. While this trend has disrupted the monopoly of large players in the industry, it has also opened new doors for innovation and changes in the energy sector.

The entry of minor players in the market will give the energy sector a considerable edge over the major players. With huge amount of investment happening in various countries, the minor players are trying to focus more on region-specific energy solutions. This new trend has brought over a huge change by eliminating the monopolistic business take over by the major players, and leaving space for huge technological development.

Have questions about this study? Request more information on this report

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 13 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530006254/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.infinitiresearch.com

Contact Us