Application Security Market to Reach $9 Billion by 2022 - Driven by the Increased Sophistication Level of Threats - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Application Security Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The application security market is expected to grow from USD 2.79 Billion in 2017 to USD 9.0 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.4%. The major growth drivers of the application security market include concerns about the increased sophistication level of threats and the Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) causing security breaches, strict regulatory compliances, and increased deployment of third-party applications.

Among the solutions, web application security is expected to hold a larger market share than mobile application security due to its larger usage in enterprises for business-critical operations. Mobile application security is expected to grow at a faster rate than web application security due to the growing numbers of smartphone users, increasing BYOD trend, and enterprise mobility needs.

In the services segment, professional services that include consulting, training and education, and support services are expected to hold a larger market size than managed services, as professional services enable enterprises to remain robust against emerging cyber threats. Managed services are expected to grow at a CAGR higher than professional services due to to increasing demands for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Among the various testing types, Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR as IAST enables greater detection of internal and external vulnerabilities in the applications, which might malfunction the applications. Many application security solution vendors are planning to launch the IAST solution soon. In terms of the market size, Static Application Security Testing (SAST) is expected to hold the largest market size as SAST is used in the early phase of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and is mostly preferred by application developers.

Companies Mentioned



Acunetix

Checkmarx Ltd.

Contrast Security

Fasoo

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company

High-Tech Bridge

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Pradeo

Qualys, Inc.

Rapid7, Inc.

Sitelock, LLC

Synopsys, Inc.

Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (Singtel)

Veracode, Inc. (CA, Inc.)

Whitehat Security

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 Application Security Market Analysis, By Component



7 Application Security Market Analysis, By Testing Type



8 Application Security Market Analysis, By Deployment Mode



9 Application Security Market Analysis, By Organization Size



10 Application Security Market Analysis, By Industry Vertical



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/v8sm5h/application

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716