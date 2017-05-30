TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Attn: Assignment Editor

What: Welland and South Niagara area residents greatly concerned about the closure of their hospitals will make their way to Queen's Park on Wednesday, May 31st, to present Premier Wynne with 2,500 personal letters opposing the closure of their local hospitals. The Niagara Health Coalition, Save Welland Hospital group, and the Ontario Health Coalition will meet with Members of the Provincial Parliament and Party Leaders on that day to urge them to stop the planned hospitals closures. The group will go into the Legislature to watch debate, will hold a media event, and will be greeted by the political parties. When: May 31st at 12:30 p.m. Media event Where: Queen's Park, Provincial Parliament, North side in front of Wellesley Street. Who: Niagara Health Coalition, the Ontario Health Coaltion, Save Our Welland Hospital Group, Welland MPP Cindy Forster, MPP Jeff Yurek, PC Health Critic, Major of Wainfleet, April Jeffs, Councellor from Welland, May Ann Grimaldi, Sue Hotte, Chair, Niagara Health Coalition and Natalie Mehra, Executive Director, Ontario Health Coaltion.

Background:

The government's plan is to close 5 entire community hospitals in Niagara in the communities of Welland, Port Colborne, Fort Erie, Niagara-on-the-Lake and Niagara Falls. They claim that they will build one hospital to replace all five, on the southern outskirts of Niagara Falls. The Welland hospital services the medical needs of 100,000 Welland and area residents. Our campaigns have pushed back plans, but the currently-proposed ambulatory care centre to replace the hospital will not provide in-patient health care services, emergency care, nor complex and acute care. It will not be a hospital. In addition, plans to totally close the hospitals and a number of urgent care centres in South Niagara are still in the works. The Niagara-on-the-Lake hospital has already been closed as a hospital. Plans for any new hospital are not concrete and will take a decade or more, if they ever materialize.

In addition, there are plans to close 2 entire hospitals in Hamilton and dramatically restructure all the hospitals around the Hamilton-to-Niagara region. The Grimsby hospital (West Lincoln Memorial) was swallowed up by Hamilton Health Sciences after the provincial government axed the new hospital in that community that it had previously approved. These changes along with the cuts in Niagara will dramatically impact access to care for millions of people in the Hamilton Niagara region. The hostipals closures must be stopped and restructuring plans deserve full scrutiny and public debate.

May 31, 2017: Media Event: At the Provincial Legislature, Queen's Park, Ontario (North Doorss)

Contacts:

Sue Hotte, Chair

Niagara Health Coalition

905-932-1646



Natalie Mehra

416-230-6402



