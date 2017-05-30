Technavio analysts forecast the global motorcycle air filter marketto reach 78.70 million units by 2021, growing at a CAGR of close to 6% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study by Technavio on the global motorcycle air filter (MAF) market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on key stakeholders (original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket) and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA).

An air filter is made up of fibrous material and can remove solid particulates such as dust, pollen, bacteria, and others from the air. The global MAF market is growing proportionally to the sales of the vehicles sold each year across different regions with a major contribution from replacement air filters from the well-matured aftermarkets.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global motorcycle air filter market:

Increased horsepower and acceleration due to high-performance aftermarket filters

Increased sales of motorcycles in APAC due to high traffic

Environmental friendliness and disposability feature

Increased horsepower and acceleration due to high-performance aftermarket filters

Using a high-performance air filter in motorcycles can improve the performance of the bike by increasing the horsepower and acceleration. It also provides a better throttle response and an increase in torque and power. A large number of aftermarket players in the market provide high-performance filters for motorcycles, which considerably increases the bike's performance.

"The increasing availability of these high-performance filters are greatly boosting the market's growth. Also, these filters are washable and reusable, making them a one-time investment, which outlasts the life of the motorcyclesays Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive components research.

Increased sales of motorcycles in APAC due to high traffic

India and China make up for roughly 60% of the global two-wheeler market and are completely dominated by commuter class bikes. The motorcycle market in emerging countries such as China and India are focusing on producing motorcycles which are economical and capable of fast travel, to meet the rising demand for two-wheelers with the increasing purchasing power of the middle class. The increasing adoption of motorcycles will directly boost the demand for motorcycle air filters, thereby driving the growth of the market.

Environmentally friendly and disposability feature

The market for MAFs is dominated by mature aftermarket divisions, which provide filtration technologies that are environment-friendly and easily disposable. These aftermarket filters can provide increased levels of dirt filtration and increased protection to the engine. The disposable air filters are being designed as per the scientific principles so that a considerable higher amount of dirt can be filtered per square inch of the media.

"These disposable air filters come with unique design features such as multiple layers of oiled cotton fabric, which captures the dirt particles, enhance the service life of the air filters and thus reduce the replacement cyclesays Siddharth.

