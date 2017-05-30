DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- More than 40 state legislators from across the country will discuss the critical issues related to all forms of gambling at the Summer Meeting of the National Conference of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS), June 9-11 at the Westin Denver Downtown.

The Summer Meeting agenda includes legislative committee sessions on Responsible Gaming, Pari-Mutuels, Lotteries, State-Federal Relations, and Casinos, as well as general sessions that examine sports betting, retail gaming, and new/emerging forms of gambling. Colorado Senate President Kevin Grantham will deliver the Keynote Address.

Summer Meeting registration is now open to the public at www.nclgs.org/meetings.html. The conference website includes the full conference agenda.

"These meetings give legislators, industry leaders and other stakeholders an opportunity to exchange ideas and discuss best practices," said Fredric Gushin, Managing Director of Spectrum Gaming Group, which serves as NCLGS executive director. "We learn from thought leaders about new forms of gaming that are in the pipeline, as well as legislative updates."

The NCLGS 2017 Summer Meeting has been approved to offer 10 Continuing Legal Education credits by the Nevada Board of Continuing Legal Education.

While rooms are still available at the host Westin Denver Downtown, attendees may find that due to high Summer Meeting demand some dates have been filled at the special conference room rate or may not be available. Additional hotel options within easy walking distance are available via the conference website, www.nclgs.org/meetings.html.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the proper regulation of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Legislators and others seeking information on membership in NCLGS should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org. For information on sponsorships and registrations for the upcoming NCLGS Summer Meeting in Denver, contact events@nclgs.org.