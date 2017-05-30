Agricultural Enzymes Market to Reach $474 Million by 2022 - Increasing Demand for Agricultural Biological Products - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Agricultural Enzymes Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The agricultural enzymes market is estimated to be valued at USD 279.2 million in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 474.7 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2017 to 2022. The demand for agricultural enzymes is projected to grow due to the increasing demand for agricultural biological products. Fertility products accounted for a larger share when compared to the growth enhancing products segment in 2016. Stringent international rules and regulations related to biological products is one of the major restraints for the market.

The introduction of agricultural enzymes is used for various agricultural applications such as cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and turf & ornamentals. The cereals & grains segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2017. As cereals are grown in almost all countries, the global demand for agricultural enzymes is expected to increase.

The European region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for agricultural enzymes. In Europe, agriculture and green biotechnology consist of a range of modern plant breeding techniques to enhance their nutrient uptake. Enzymes and micro-organisms are used to make bio-based products for agriculture with the help of biotechnology.

Companies Mentioned



AB Enzymes

Agri Life

Agrinos As

Aries Agro Limited

Basf Se

Bayer Cropscience Ag

Bioworks, Inc.

Camson Bio Technologies Limited

Deepak Fertilisers And Petrochemicals Corporation Limited

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company

Koninklijke Dsm N.V.

Monsanto Company

Novozymes A/S

Stoller Usa Inc.

Syngenta Ag

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



