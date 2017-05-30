Polyimide Film Market by Application and End-Use Industry - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global polyimide films market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.52 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.45 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2017 to 2022. Growing demand for polyimide films in emerging nations and preference for transparent polyimide films are some of the key opportunities for the polyimide films industry.

The flexible printed circuit is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing application in the global polyimide films market during the forecast period, 2017 - 2022. The polyimide films that are used for the flexible printed circuit help in providing additional thickness which is required by end-use industries such as electronics and automotive. The flexible printed circuit application is projected to grow at a higher rate in comparison to the other segments mainly due to the growing demand from mobile devices, computers, automotive, and military electronics industries.

Electronics, automotive, aerospace, and labeling are some of the key end-use industries in the global market. The electronics segment is the largest end-use industry in the global polyimide films market in 2016. It is the fastest-growing end-use industry and is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period. The automotive end-use industry is the second-largest segment in the polyimide films market globally. The aerospace segment is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2017 - 2022.

