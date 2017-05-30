MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Pioneer Marine Inc. (OSLO-OTC: PNRM) ("Pioneer Marine," or the "Company"), a global drybulk handysize transportation service provider, announced today that Mr. Pankaj Khanna is leaving the Company and will no longer serve as CEO.

Mr. Sam Tsui, who has served as CFO of the Company since its inception, will serve as Interim CEO, as well as continue to be CFO. In connection with Mr. Khanna leaving the Company, he will also leave his other roles with other Pioneer Marine companies.

Mr. Bradley Dietz, Independent Director, commented "Pioneer Marine believes it continues to be well-positioned to serve the dry bulk industry, evaluate strategic acquisition opportunities, while benefitting from improving dry bulk market fundamentals. Additionally, the Board thanks Mr. Khanna for his service to Pioneer Marine and wishes him continued success in his career."

The Company is working with its lenders to inform them of the change in CEO. This change requires the consent of the Company's lenders, with whom the Company believes it has good relationships and will receive the necessary consents on terms not materially adverse to the Company.

About Pioneer Marine Inc.

Pioneer Marine is a global drybulk transportation service provider. Pioneer Marine owns fourteen Handysize, one Handymax and one Supramax drybulk carriers.

Contact:

Pioneer Marine Inc.

Sam Tsui

Interim CEO and CFO

+65 6513 8767

admin@pioneermarine.com



Investor Relations / Media

Capital Link, Inc.

Paul Lampoutis

+212 661 7566

pioneermarine@capitallink.com



