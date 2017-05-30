AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, today announced that the Company will be participating at two upcoming investor conferences hosted by Citi and ROTH Capital Partners.

Citi's 2017 Small Mid Cap Conference. This conference will be held at the Plaza Hotel in New York, NY on Thursday Friday, June 8-9, 2017. Jordi Ferre, Chief Executive Officer and Katherine Harper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer are scheduled to present on behalf of the Company on Thursday, June 8 at 8:45 a.m. ET. Mr. Ferre and Ms. Harper will also take part in a series of 1x1 and small group meetings. To schedule a meeting with Mr. Ferre and Ms. Harper please contact your Citi representative.

ROTH 3rd Annual Cleantech Industrial Growth Conference. This conference will be held at the Dorchester Hotel in London, UK on Wednesday and Thursday, June 21-22, 2017. Katherine Harper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will attend on behalf of the Company and will take part in a series of 1x1 and small group meetings. To schedule a meeting with Ms. Harper please contact your ROTH representative.

About AgroFresh

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGFS) is a global industry leader in providing innovative data-driven specialty solutions aimed at enabling growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality and value of fresh produce and to maximize the percentage of produce supplied to the market relative to the amount of produce grown. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh™ Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. SmartFresh is currently commercialized in over 40 countries worldwide. Additionally the company has a number of different solutions and application technologies that have either been launched (Harvista, RipeLock, LandSpring) or will be launched in the future that will extend its footprint to other crops and steps of the global produce supply chain. For more information, please visit www.agrofresh.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005910/en/

Contacts:

Gregory FCA

Joe Hassett, 610-228-2110

joeh@gregoryfca.com