Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global, integrated orthopedics medicines company specializing in therapeutics based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid ("HA") technology, today announced plans to present Phase III data on CINGAL, its novel HA-corticosteroid combination viscosupplement, at the 2017 European Federation of National Associations of Orthopedics and Traumatology (EFORT) Annual Congress. CINGAL is CE marked for the treatment of symptoms associated with osteoarthritis ("OA") of the knee, and is pending regulatory review in the United States. The EFORT Annual Congress is Europe's largest and most prestigious gathering of orthopedists and will be held at the Messe Wien Exhibition Congress Center in Vienna, Austria from May 31 through June 2.

"We are excited to showcase data on our novel hyaluronic acid and corticosteroid combination viscosupplement, CINGAL, along with our extensive portfolio of treatments for joint and tendon pain, at the premier meeting of European orthopedists," said Charles H. Sherwood, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Anika Therapeutics. "Since its launch in Europe and Canada last year, CINGAL has received an overwhelmingly positive response from physicians owed to its clinically proven ability to provide immediate and long-term relief from knee OA symptoms for 6 months and potentially beyond. The EFORT Annual Congress is an ideal opportunity for us to share our early clinical experience and published data with physicians from across Europe."

CINGAL is the first and only viscosupplement that combines triamcinolone hexacetonide, a well-established, FDA-approved steroid that may be utilized to treat inflammation, with Anika's proprietary cross-linked, non-animal-derived hyaluronic acid, which is the active "cushioning" ingredient in the global market-leading viscosupplements, ORTHOVISC and MONOVISC. Viscosupplements are injected by a licensed medical professional into synovial joints to replenish the natural cushioning within joints that depletes with age and degenerative orthopedic diseases, causing pain. In addition to showcasing its viscosupplementation offerings, Anika's booth at the congress will also include its newest product Orthovisc-T, a CE marked treatment indicated to relieve pain and restore function in tendons affected by chronic lateral epicondylosis.

CINGAL Data Poster Presentation

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Intraarticular Injection of a Cross-Linked Sodium Hyaluronate Combined with Triamcinolone Hexacetonide (CINGAL) to Provide Symptomatic Relief of Osteoarthritis of the Knee: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Multicenter Clinical Trial (Authors: Dr. Laszlo Hangody, et al.)

CINGAL Company-Sponsored Symposium

Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 6 pm at Courtyard Marriott Vienna Prater/Messe

Double-blind, Randomized, Comparative Evaluation of Clinical Efficacy and Early Clinical Experience with CINGAL Intraarticular Injection (Lead Presenter: Dr. L. Hangody)

About EFORT

The European Federation of National Associations of Orthopedics and Traumatology (EFORT) is the umbrella organization linking Europe's national orthopedic societies. EFORT was founded in 1991 in the Italian Marentino. Today it has 41 national member societies and 13 associate scientific members. EFORT is a non-profit organization. The participating societies aim at promoting the exchange of scientific knowledge and experience in the prevention and treatment of diseases and injuries of the musculoskeletal system. EFORT organizes an annual congress, seminars, courses, forums and conferences within Europe. It also initiates and supports basic and clinical research. The EFFORT Annual Congress is the largest platform for European Orthopedics to exchange knowledge and experience within Europe but also with colleagues from other parts of the world.

About Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK) is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. The Company has over two decades of global expertise developing, manufacturing, and commercializing more than 20 products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. Anika's orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anikatherapeutics.com.

