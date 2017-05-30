New service aims to support growth of UK's car market

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology services, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Hyundai Motor UK Ltd to provide payment technology services to Hyundai Motor UK's ground-breaking online car buying platform, Click To Buy. Click to Buy is the first car buying platform where customers nationwide have the opportunity to buy a car from any participating Hyundai Dealership in the UK, completely online.

The number of new cars sold and registered in the UK hit an all-time high in 2016 the fifth consecutive year of increased sales. Click To Buy revolutionizes the way customers can buy new cars by providing them with more choice. The ecommerce solution provides an enhanced customer experience and allows the customers to complete the entire car buying experience from their own home. Enabled by Global Payments, Hyundai Motor UK now offers online card payment solutions on their Click To Buy platform, meeting the ever-evolving customer expectation of an integrated and seamlesstransaction.

"One of the last areas of retail to embrace true online shopping has been car sales," said Nigel Hyslop, President and Managing Director UK, Global Payments. "Ecommerce has changed the way we shop, and the online car buying experience provided by Hyundai's Click to Buy is transformational to this industry. This software enabled technology allows customers to now have more choice in how and when they can purchase a car."

"Click To Buy is an industry-first developed by Hyundai in-house and it aims to make the car buying process easier and more transparent than ever before," commented Tony Whitehorn, President CEO, Hyundai Motor UK Ltd. "Consumers today demand choice and simplicity; they already expect to be able to buy a car in the same way that they'd be able to purchase their clothes or electrical goods online. This is a pivotal time for the car industry and I'm delighted that we are leading the way and we will continue to innovate within this space moving forward."

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai has sold vehicles in the UK since 1982. In 2005, Hyundai opened its own UK subsidiary, Hyundai Motor UK Ltd, based in High Wycombe. Since 2008, the company has risen from 21st to one of the top 10 car manufacturers in the UK and last year sold a record 92,510 vehicles. Hyundai Motor UK employs more than 3,000 people through its UK operations and dealer network. Hyundai offers a full range of vehicles from the award-winning New Generation i10 city car through to the capable Santa Fe SUV and iLoad LCV. All passenger cars come with Hyundai's industry-leading 5 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty package. Further information about Hyundai and its products is available at www.hyundai.co.uk.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading worldwide provider of payment technology services that delivers innovative solutions driven by customer needs globally. Our technologies, partnerships and employee expertise enable us to provide a broad range of products and services that allow our customers to accept all payment types across a variety of distribution channels in many markets around the world.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with more than 8,500 employees worldwide, Global Payments is a member of the S&P 500 with merchants and partners in 30 countries throughout North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Brazil. For more information about Global Payments, our Service. Driven. Commerce brand and our technologies, please visit www.globalpaymentsinc.com.

