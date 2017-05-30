Regulatory News:
TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE Euronext: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that it has received the following notification of major interests in shares.
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
| 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:
|TechnipFMC plc
|2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
X
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
| 3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:
|First Eagle Investment Management, LLC
| 4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.)
| FIRST EAGLE GLOBAL VALUE FUND LP
FIRST EAGLE INTERNATIONAL VALUE FUND LP
CENTRICA COMBINED COMMON INVESTMENT FUND LIMITED
DEF ASSOCIATES LP
DEF ASSOCIATES LTD
FAIRFAX COUNTY EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEMS
FAIRFAX COUNTY POLICE RETIREMENT SYSTEMS
FIRST EAGLE GLOBAL FUND
FIRST EAGLE GLOBAL VALUE MASTER FUND
FIRST EAGLE OVERSEAS FUND
FIRST EAGLE OVERSEAS VARIABLE FUND
FIRST EAGLE U.S. VALUE FUND
EWING MARION KAUFFMAN FOUNDATION
MERCER LOW VOLATILITY EQUITY FUND
MMC UK PENSION FUND
PREMIER INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND
PRODUCER-WRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA PENSION PLAN
UFCW OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
FIRST EAGLE AMUNDI INTERNATIONAL FUND
SOFIRE FUND LTD.
UNITED FOOD AND COMMERCIAL WORKERS UNION
UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
UPMC MASTER TRUST
UPS PLAN INVESTMENTS GROUP GLOBAL VALUE
UTC MASTER RETIREMENT TRUST
| 5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:
|May 25, 2017
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|May 26, 2017
| 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached:
|Above 5%
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
| Class/type of
shares
| Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
| Number
of
Shares
| Number
of
Voting
Rights
| Number
of shares
| Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
|Direct xi
|Indirect xii
|Direct
|Indirect
|Common Shares
|Below 5%
|Below 5%
|23,894,423
|23,894,423
|5.12
|GB00BDSFG982
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|
Type of financial
| Expiration
date xiii
|
Exercise/
| Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.
| % of voting
rights
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
| Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration date xvii
| Exercise/
Conversion period xviii
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rights xix, xx
|Nominal
|Delta
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|23,894,423
|5.12
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:
The shares are managed by First Eagle Investment Management, LLC.
The direct holders of the shares are set out below:
|Direct Holder of Shares
|Voting Rights
|% Of Voting Rights
|FIRST EAGLE GLOBAL VALUE FUND LP
|299,385
|0.06
|FIRST EAGLE INTERNATIONAL VALUE FUND LP
|410,298
|0.09
|CENTRICA COMBINED COMMON INVESTMENT FUND LIMITED
|56,060
|0.01
|DEF ASSOCIATES LP
|18,700
|0.00
|DEF ASSOCIATES LTD
|13,200
|0.00
|FAIRFAX COUNTY EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEMS
|39,397
|0.01
|FAIRFAX COUNTY POLICE RETIREMENT SYSTEMS
|19,481
|0.00
|FIRST EAGLE GLOBAL FUND
|11,968,440
|2.57
|FIRST EAGLE GLOBAL VALUE MASTER FUND
|587,189
|0.13
|FIRST EAGLE OVERSEAS FUND
|6,828,282
|1.46
|FIRST EAGLE OVERSEAS VARIABLE FUND
|175,206
|0.04
|FIRST EAGLE U.S. VALUE FUND
|710,652
|0.15
|EWING MARION KAUFFMAN FOUNDATION
|72,003
|0.02
|MERCER LOW VOLATILITY EQUITY FUND
|86,403
|0.02
|MMC UK PENSION FUND
|62,710
|0.01
|PREMIER INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND
|24,579
|0.01
|PRODUCER-WRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA PENSION PLAN
|36,623
|0.01
|UFCW OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
|46,388
|0.01
|FIRST EAGLE AMUNDI INTERNATIONAL FUND
|2,141,071
|0.46
|SOFIRE FUND LTD.
|33,284
|0.01
|UNITED FOOD AND COMMERCIAL WORKERS UNION
|56,851
|0.01
|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
|12,257
|0.00
|UPMC MASTER TRUST
|12,257
|0.00
|UPS PLAN INVESTMENTS GROUP GLOBAL VALUE
|112,268
|0.02
|UTC MASTER RETIREMENT TRUST
|71,439
|0.02
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
| 11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
| 12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:
|
13. Additional information:
|First Eagle Investment Management, LLC is a U.S. investment advisor registered under the Investment Advisors Act 1940.
|14. Contact name:
|David O'Connor, General Counsel
|15. Contact telephone number:
|001-212-698-3173
