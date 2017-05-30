Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE Euronext: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that it has received the following notification of major interests in shares.

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are

attached: TechnipFMC plc 2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify): 3. Full name of person(s) subject to the

notification obligation: First Eagle Investment Management, LLC 4. Full name of shareholder(s)

(if different from 3.) FIRST EAGLE GLOBAL VALUE FUND LP FIRST EAGLE INTERNATIONAL VALUE FUND LP CENTRICA COMBINED COMMON INVESTMENT FUND LIMITED DEF ASSOCIATES LP DEF ASSOCIATES LTD FAIRFAX COUNTY EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEMS FAIRFAX COUNTY POLICE RETIREMENT SYSTEMS FIRST EAGLE GLOBAL FUND FIRST EAGLE GLOBAL VALUE MASTER FUND FIRST EAGLE OVERSEAS FUND FIRST EAGLE OVERSEAS VARIABLE FUND FIRST EAGLE U.S. VALUE FUND EWING MARION KAUFFMAN FOUNDATION MERCER LOW VOLATILITY EQUITY FUND MMC UK PENSION FUND PREMIER INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND PRODUCER-WRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA PENSION PLAN UFCW OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRST EAGLE AMUNDI INTERNATIONAL FUND SOFIRE FUND LTD. UNITED FOOD AND COMMERCIAL WORKERS UNION UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER UPMC MASTER TRUST UPS PLAN INVESTMENTS GROUP GLOBAL VALUE UTC MASTER RETIREMENT TRUST 5. Date of the transaction and date on

which the threshold is crossed or

reached: May 25, 2017 6. Date on which issuer notified: May 26, 2017 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or

reached: Above 5%

8. Notified details: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

if possible using

the ISIN CODE Situation previous

to the triggering

transaction Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Number

of

Shares Number

of

Voting

Rights Number

of shares Number of voting

rights % of voting rights Direct Direct xi Indirect xii Direct Indirect Common Shares Below 5% Below 5% 23,894,423 23,894,423 5.12 GB00BDSFG982 B: Qualifying Financial Instruments Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Type of financial

instrument Expiration

date xiii Exercise/

Conversion Period xiv Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is

exercised/ converted. % of voting

rights C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments Resulting situation after the triggering transaction Type of financial

instrument Exercise price Expiration date xvii Exercise/

Conversion period xviii Number of voting rights instrument refers to % of voting rights xix, xx Nominal Delta Total (A+B+C) Number of voting rights Percentage of voting rights 23,894,423 5.12

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:

The shares are managed by First Eagle Investment Management, LLC.

The direct holders of the shares are set out below:

Direct Holder of Shares Voting Rights % Of Voting Rights FIRST EAGLE GLOBAL VALUE FUND LP 299,385 0.06 FIRST EAGLE INTERNATIONAL VALUE FUND LP 410,298 0.09 CENTRICA COMBINED COMMON INVESTMENT FUND LIMITED 56,060 0.01 DEF ASSOCIATES LP 18,700 0.00 DEF ASSOCIATES LTD 13,200 0.00 FAIRFAX COUNTY EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEMS 39,397 0.01 FAIRFAX COUNTY POLICE RETIREMENT SYSTEMS 19,481 0.00 FIRST EAGLE GLOBAL FUND 11,968,440 2.57 FIRST EAGLE GLOBAL VALUE MASTER FUND 587,189 0.13 FIRST EAGLE OVERSEAS FUND 6,828,282 1.46 FIRST EAGLE OVERSEAS VARIABLE FUND 175,206 0.04 FIRST EAGLE U.S. VALUE FUND 710,652 0.15 EWING MARION KAUFFMAN FOUNDATION 72,003 0.02 MERCER LOW VOLATILITY EQUITY FUND 86,403 0.02 MMC UK PENSION FUND 62,710 0.01 PREMIER INTERNATIONAL EQUITY FUND 24,579 0.01 PRODUCER-WRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA PENSION PLAN 36,623 0.01 UFCW OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA 46,388 0.01 FIRST EAGLE AMUNDI INTERNATIONAL FUND 2,141,071 0.46 SOFIRE FUND LTD. 33,284 0.01 UNITED FOOD AND COMMERCIAL WORKERS UNION 56,851 0.01 UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER 12,257 0.00 UPMC MASTER TRUST 12,257 0.00 UPS PLAN INVESTMENTS GROUP GLOBAL VALUE 112,268 0.02 UTC MASTER RETIREMENT TRUST 71,439 0.02

Proxy Voting: 10. Name of the proxy holder: 11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease

to hold: 12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold

voting rights: 13. Additional information: First Eagle Investment Management, LLC is a U.S. investment advisor registered under the Investment Advisors Act 1940. 14. Contact name: David O'Connor, General Counsel 15. Contact telephone number: 001-212-698-3173

TechnipFMC plc