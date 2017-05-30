Latest USB-C Charging Technology Completes Analogix's Offering for Next Generation PCs and PC Accessories

Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. today announced the availability of its SlimPort ANX7447 family of single-chip USB Power Delivery (PD) version 3.0 port controllers with DisplayPort Alt Mode mux, enabling the latest USB-C™ charging technology for next generation notebooks, desktops, and 2-in-1 PCs.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005286/en/

ANX7447 USB-C single-chip port controller with PD 3.0 for next generation notebooks, desktops, and 2-in-1s. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Highly-integrated, the ultra-low power ANX7447 is designed as a companion to various CPUs and Application Processors (APs) and offers comprehensive functionality:

Extended Messaging enables faster PD firmware updates (PDFU) and provides an efficient exchange of security certificates;

Fast Role Swap allows a PC accessory to change modes from sourcing to sinking power quickly, preventing data corruption during an unforeseen power source disconnect;

Native USB-C port controller interface (TCPCI) for ease of integration with the existing USB-C port manager (TCPM);

Support for Intel's Direct Connect Interface (DCI) Closed Chassis Debug;

Support for high-speed interfaces, such as USB 3.1 up to Gen 2 10Gbps and DisplayPort™ 1.4 at up to HBR3 8.1Gbps.

"ANX7447 family enables the powerful new PD 3.0 features which provide the functionality and flexibility needed in best-in-class notebooks," said Andre Bouwer, vice president of marketing for Analogix. "These, together with Analogix's 10G re-timing switch and other products, give Analogix the most advanced portfolio for USB-C enablement."

ANX7447 is being demonstrated at Computex 2017, Analogix exhibitor suite # 1140 1141 at The Grand Hyatt Taipei.

About Analogix Semiconductor

Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. designs and manufactures semiconductors for the digital multimedia market, from portable devices such as smartphones to high-end graphics cards and large, high-definition displays. Analogix is the market leader in providing end-to-end interface connectivity semiconductor solutions for DisplayPort, including high-speed signal conditioners and the SlimPort family of products, and an industry leader in mobile display controllers, such as low-power, high-speed timing controller solutions. The DisplayPort standard is an innovative, packetized digital interface for high-resolution video and audio that was developed by the Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA). SlimPort branded products are compliant with DisplayPort, Mobility DisplayPort (MyDP), and DisplayPort Alternate Mode over the USB Type-C connector.

For more information visit www.analogix.com and www.slimport.com, follow us on Twitter @Analogix and @SlimPortConnect, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Analogix and SlimPort are trademarks or registered trademarks of Analogix Semiconductor, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530005286/en/

Contacts:

Analogix Media Contact

Gratia Stefan, 408-988-8848

marcom@analogix.com