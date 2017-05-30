The market for nonwoven fabrics is becoming more competitive as it grows, and is seeing a greater number of new players as well as acquisitions and mergers. It's expected to reach more than USD 45 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of almost 7% over the next three years.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530006310/en/

BizVibe announces their list of top 10 nonwoven fabric manufacturers. (Graphic: Business Wire)

BizVibe is home to nearly 140,000 textiles companies around the world including many in the nonwovens sector. Here are some of the top competitors in this market as determined by BizVibe

Berry Plastics

Berry Plastics, the world's largest producer of nonwoven fabrics, acquired Avintiv (formerly known as Polymer Group Inc.) in late 2015 for a USD 2.45 billion cash deal. This move further strengthened Berry Plastic's position in the market, helping them to maintain their spot as a market leader.

Suominen Corporation

As the global market leader in nonwovens for wipes, Suominen Corporation employs more than 600 people in Europe and the Americas. More than 90% of the company's sales are made through its convenience business segment, which includes its global wipes businesses. The remainder of sales are through its care segment.

Glatfelter

Headquartered in York, Pennsylvania, US, Glatfelteremploys more than 4,300 people worldwide and is one of the world's largest suppliers of specialty papers and engineered products. It has 12 production facilities located around the world.

Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark produces its nonwovens at plants around the world, with about 85% of this total output consumed internally. Its nonwovens have applications in filtration, construction, acoustics, and delivery systems.

Freudenberg

Freudenberg Performance Materials has 25 manufacturing sites in 14 countries, and is a leading global supplier of innovative solutions for a broad range of applications, including apparel, filtration, and hygiene. Its acquisition of the Hansel brand from German company Hensel Textil has helped to strengthen its apparel business, which includes both woven and nonwoven materials and technologies.

See the entire list of the top 10 nonwoven manufacturers from BizVibe

In addition to nonwoven manufacturers, BizVibe is home to more than 7 million companies. The BizVibe platform allows you to discover the highest quality leads and make meaningful connections with your companies of interest in real time. Claim your company profile for free and let BizVibe connect you with potential business partners.

About BizVibe

The single-minded focus of BizVibe's platform is to make networking easier. Over the years, we've searched far and wide to figure out how businesses connect and enable trade. That first interaction is usually fraught with the uncertainty of finding a potential partner vs. a potential nightmare. With this in mind, we've designed a robust set of tools to help companies generate leads, shortlist prospects, network with businesses from around the world and trade seamlessly.

BizVibe is headquartered in Toronto, and has offices in London, Bangalore and Beijing. For more information on the BizVibe network, please contact us

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530006310/en/

Contacts:

Jesse Maida

BizVibe Media Marketing Executive

media@bizvibe.com