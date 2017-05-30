VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- BTL GROUP LTD. (TSX VENTURE: BTL) ("BTL" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its interim financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended 31st March 2017, which can be found under BTL's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com), and which sets forth detailed operating and financial results for the Company.

BTL is working towards the Beta release of Interbit in Q3 of this year, and continues to test and validate Interbit in the market with its pilot projects.

"The first quarter of 2017 has already been a busy and productive one for BTL," said Guy Halford- Thompson, BTL's Chief Executive Officer. "In addition to the ongoing pilots we are running, we are honored to have been recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company during the first quarter of 2017. The Q3 release of the Beta version of Interbit is on track and benefiting from input and suggestions from key clients."

ABOUT BTL GROUP LTD AND INTERBIT

Operating from both Canada and the UK, BTL is an enterprise technology platform provider that has built Interbit, a proprietary private blockchain. Via its Interbit platform, BTL can help companies greatly reduce risks and costs by securely streamlining existing IT infrastructures. To date, BTL has successfully demonstrated how Interbit can innovate system processes for leading companies in the finance, energy and gaming sectors.

Interbit is a fast, encrypted, scalable, private, but open, multi-chain technology platform. Via its suite of APIs and smart contracts Interbit allows businesses from across the world to improve efficiency by securely trading and auditing assets in compliance with relevant regulations.

With offices in Vancouver and Canary Wharf in London, BTL is positioning itself as a front-runner in the blockchain ecosystem, partnering with and enabling enterprises on Interbit in order to im- prove their existing IT systems.

