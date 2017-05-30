Data to be presented at the 54th European Renal Association-European Dialysis and Transplant Association Congress and the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) 2017

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)(TSX:AUP), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the global immunology market, today announced that is has been selected to present late breaking oral presentations at both the 54th European Renal Association-European Dialysis and Transplant Association's (ERA-EDTA) Congress and the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) 2017, on June 3th-6th, 2017, Madrid, Spain and June 14-17, Madrid, Spain, respectively.

"The selection of the 48-week data from our successful AURA-LV Phase 2 study for two late-breaking oral presentations during these key medical meetings underscores the high impact of the results to the broader physician community, said Neil Solomons, M.D., Aurinia's Chief Medical Officer. "We look forward to sharing our findings and highlighting the importance of developing a potential therapy for active lupus nephritis."

Below is the schedule for the oral presentations:

54th European Renal Association-European Dialysis and Transplant Association's (ERA-EDTA) Congress

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2017

Time: 11:45 a.m. GMT

Location: FEMA Feria de Madrid (North Congress Center)

Title: Steroid-Sparing Efficacy of Voclosporin in Active Lupus Nephritis: Stable Kidney Function and BP Without Electrolyte Complications at 48 Weeks

Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) 2017

Date: Friday, June 16, 2017

Poster Presentation Time: 11:20 a.m. GMT

Location: Hall 7B

Title: 48 Week Complete Remission of Active Lupus Nephritis With Voclosporin

Editor's Note: James Tumlin, M.D., study investigator for Aurinia, will be participating in a press briefing at the 54th ERA-EDTA Congress on Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. to present the study, "Steroid-Sparing Efficacy of Voclosporin in Active Lupus Nephritis: Stable Kidney Function and BP Without Electrolyte Complications at 48 Weeks". He will be presenting the study in FEMA Feria de Madrid (North Congress Center), Room N112.

About Aurinia

Aurinia is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are suffering from serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. The Company is currently developing voclosporin, an investigational drug, for the treatment of lupus nephritis (LN), in an inflammation of the kidney caused by Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and represents a serious progression of SLE. The Company is headquartered in Victoria, BC and focuses its development efforts globally.

Visit www.auriniapharma.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to Aurinia's analysis, assessment, conclusions and impact of the results of the AURA-LV clinical study, and the efficacy and safety of voclosporin. It is possible that such results or conclusions may change based on further analyses of these data. Words such as "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "believe," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Aurinia's current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Aurinia's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the risk that Aurinia's analyses, assessment and conclusions of the results of the AURA-LV clinical study set forth in this release may change based on further analyses of such data, and the risk that Aurinia's clinical studies for voclosporin may not lead to regulatory approval. These and other risk factors are discussed under "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Aurinia's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2016 filed with Canadian securities authorities and available at www.sedar.com and on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, each as updated by subsequent filings, including filings on Form 6-K. Aurinia expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Aurinia's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

