Flexible Plastic Packaging Market to Reach $131 Billion by 2022 - Driven by Demand For Sustainable Packaging & Growing Demand For Flexible Packaging - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Flexible Plastic Packaging Market by Type, Materia, Printing Technology, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global market for flexible plastic packaging is projected to grow from USD 102.19 billion in 2017 to reach USD 131.65 billion by 2022, at an estimated CAGR of 5.2%.



The flexible plastic packaging market is driven by factors such as growth in demand for sustainable packaging, increase in the demand for flexible packaging, cost-effectiveness, and reduced packaging waste. Factors such as growth in the demand from the food & beverage sector and preference for convenient packaging are driving the demand for flexible plastic packaging. Emerging markets, such as the Asia-Pacific region, have contributed to an increase in the application of flexible plastic packaging in packaging products. Stringent regulations is a restraining factor for the flexible plastic packaging market.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, followed by South America. In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest consumer for flexible plastic packaging, followed by India. China, with its growing food & beverage, healthcare, and consumer goods industries, is expected to drive the flexible plastic packaging market. India, with its growing inclination toward convenient products packaging, is expected to influence the flexible plastic packaging market in the Asia-Pacific region.



