San Jose, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 30, 2017) - Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY), a containerization, virtualization and data management solution provider, today announced that the company will present at the LD Micro Invitational Conference on June 6, 2017 at the Luxe Sunset Hotel, Los Angeles, CA.

The presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time (3:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Interested parties unable to attend the conference, can access the presentation, which will be posted on Sphere 3D's investor relations website at investors.sphere3d.com after the completion of the conference.

About Sphere 3D



Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) delivers containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions via hybrid cloud, cloud and on-premises implementations through its global reseller network and professional services organization. Sphere 3D, along with its wholly owned subsidiaries Overland Storage, and Tandberg Data, has a strong portfolio of brands, including HVE ConneXions and UCX ConneXions, dedicated to helping customers achieve their IT goals. For more information, visit www.sphere3d.com. Follow us on Twitter @Sphere3D, @overlandstorage, and @tandbergdata.

Contact Information:



Investor Relations

Mike Bishop

The Blueshirt Group

Tel: +1 415-217-4968

mike@blueshirtgroup.com



Or

Lauren Sloane

The Blueshirt Group

Tel: +1 414-217-2632

lauren@blueshirtgroup.com

SOURCE: Sphere 3D Corp.