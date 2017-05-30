According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global physiotherapy marketis projected to grow to USD 18.88 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Physiotherapy Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Physiotherapy is a nonsurgical treatment method, where the treatment for impairments such as injury, deformity, and recovery from surgery is done through physical medicine and therapies. The growing number of healthcare providers are providing a better-quality service to patients with both short-term and long-term disabilities, leading to the growth of the market.

Based on the treatment procedure, the report categorizes the global physiotherapy market into the following segments:

Equipment

Therapies

Products

"The products segment holds the largest share of the global physiotherapy market. The segment includes exercise balls, magnetic and nonmagnetic belts, and tables used for therapeutic massages among otherssays Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst at Technavio for health and wellness research.

These products are mainly used by a physiotherapist practicing independently in a clinic. The ease of availability of products through online purchase options and the innovation and evolution of portable equipment designed with the needs of the sports and fitness industries are driving the growth of this market segment.

Equipment

"The equipment segment of the physiotherapy market is projected to generate the maximum incremental growth over the forecast period, driven by the rising demand for home-based servicessays Amber.

Physiotherapy treatment includes the use of a wide range of manual and digital equipment for patients living with health problems such as neurological diseases, musculoskeletal problems, and cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases.

Therapies

Various physical therapies such as hydrotherapy, cryotherapy, and heat therapy are used by the physiotherapy practitioners for patients recovering from various physical conditions. These physiotherapy practitioners not only operate through hospitals but also through various independent clinics to address patients' problems and provide the required services. The therapies segment of the market is expected to grow the fastest, driven by the rise in number of healthcare service providers, especially in developed countries

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

BTL

DJO Global

Enraf-Nonius

Patterson Medical

