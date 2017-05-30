MPLX LP: Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Donald C. Templin president; MPLX LP appoints Michael J. Hennigan president

FINDLAY, Ohio, May 30, 2017 - Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) Chairman, President and CEO Gary R. Heminger today announced changes to the company's executive team.



Donald C. Templin, president of the general partner of MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), has been named president, Marathon Petroleum Corp., effective July 1. Templin joined MPC in June 2011, as senior vice president and chief financial officer before being named executive vice president, Supply, Transportation & Marketing in March 2015. He was named to his current position of MPLX president in January 2016.



"Don has been an extraordinary asset to MPC and its shareholders since we became an independent, publicly traded company," said Heminger. "Whether as CFO, running MPC's operating organizations, or heading MPLX, Don's strategic vision and business acumen have been integral to our success. We look forward to his continued leadership as president of MPC."



Templin will continue to serve as a member of the board of directors of the general partner of MPLX. He will continue to report to Heminger in his new role and be located in Findlay.



Replacing Templin as president of MPLX's general partner will be Mike Hennigan, effective June 20. Hennigan comes to the role with 35 years of industry experience, most recently as President and CEO of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. since 2012.



"We are delighted to welcome Mike to MPLX in his new role as president," said Heminger. "Mike brings a tremendous depth of experience, having led one of the most successful growth-oriented master limited partnerships. Mike has demonstrated outstanding commercial skills as he set the direction, vision, and strategy while serving as chief executive."



During his 35 years of industry experience, Hennigan has held a variety of operations and leadership roles with increasing responsibility within Sunoco Logistics, including executive roles as president and chief operating officer and vice president of Business Development. At Sunoco Inc., Hennigan also held the executive role of senior vice president, Supply, Trading, Sales and Transportation. Hennigan graduated from Drexel University in 1982 with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering.



Hennigan will serve as a member of the board of directors of the general partner of MPLX. He will report to Heminger, who is also chairman and CEO of MPLX's general partner, and will be located in Findlay.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation

MPC is the nation's third-largest refiner, with a crude oil refining capacity of approximately 1.8 million barrels per calendar day in its seven-refinery system. Marathon brand gasoline is sold through approximately 5,500 independently owned retail outlets across 19 states. In addition, Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates the nation's second-largest convenience store chain, with approximately 2,730 convenience stores in 21 states. MPC owns, leases or has ownership interests in approximately 10,800 miles of crude and light product pipelines and more than 5,600 miles of gas gathering and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines. MPC also has ownership interests in 55 gas processing plants, 14 NGL fractionation facilities and two condensate stabilization facilities. Through subsidiaries, MPC owns the general partner of MPLX LP, a midstream master limited partnership. MPC's fully integrated system provides operational flexibility to move crude oil, NGLs, feedstocks and petroleum-related products efficiently through the company's distribution network and midstream service businesses in the Midwest, Northeast, East Coast, Southeast and Gulf Coast regions.



About MPLX LP

MPLX is a diversified, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. We are engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of NGLs; and the transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products. Headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, MPLX's assets consist of a network of crude oil and products pipeline assets located in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States; 62 light-product terminals with approximately 24 million barrels of storage capacity; an inland marine business; storage caverns with approximately 2.8 million barrels of storage capacity; crude oil and product storage facilities (tank farms) with approximately 5 million barrels of available storage capacity; a barge dock facility with approximately 78,000 barrels per day of crude oil and product throughput capacity; and gathering and processing assets that include more than 5,600 miles of gas gathering and NGL pipelines, 55 gas processing plants, 14 NGL fractionation facilities and two condensate stabilization facilities.



Investor Relations Contacts:

Lisa Wilson (419) 421-2071

Denice Myers (419) 421-2965

Doug Wendt (419) 421-2423



Media Contacts:

Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

Jamal Kheiry (419) 421-3312









