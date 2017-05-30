Moisture Analyzer Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2022 - Increasing Demand From Traditional & New Verticals - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The moisture analyzer market is expected to grow from USD 1.15 Billion in 2016 to USD 1.41 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2017 and 2022. The moisture analyzer market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing demand from traditional as well as new verticals and rapid adoption in Asia.

The moisture analyzer market is segmented on the basis of analyzing techniques, which include Karl Fischer titration, loss-on-drying, capacitance, microwave, drying oven, near infra-red, radio frequency and others. Among these techniques, the market for near-infrared (NIR) technique is expected to grow at the fastest rate between 2017 and 2022. This is mainly because NIR analyzers provide the opportunity to measure moisture content in the product during the manufacturing process. With the growing process automation in various industries, the demand for in-line moisture analysis is growing, and NIR analyzers are the best fit for the continuous analysis of moisture during the product manufacturing process.

The moisture analyzer market segmented on the basis of equipment types such as desktop-mounted, handheld, and in-line. The market for the in-line equipment type will grow at the fastest rate among others during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the growing process automation for manufacturing of products in various industry verticals, which is ultimately generating the requirement of moisture analysis during the production process. The in-line moisture analyzers can be mounted on production belts for continuous detection of the moisture content level in the produced material for quality check and to make possible changes based on the measurement to ensure high-quality end products.

A&D Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Adam Equipment Inc. (US)

Ametek, Inc. (US)

Arizona Instrument LLC (US)

Brookhuis Applied Technologies ( Netherlands )

) Cem Corp. (US)

General Electric Co. (US)

Gow-Mac Instrument Co. (US)

Kam Controls, Inc. (US)

Kern & Sohn GmbH ( Germany )

) Kett (US)

Kyoto Electronics Manufacturing Co., Ltd., ( Japan )

) Metrohm AG ( Switzerland )

) Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (US)

Michell Instruments Inc. ( England )

) Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. ( Japan )

) PCE Instruments ( Germany )

) Precisa Gravimetrics AG ( Switzerland )

) Sartorius AG ( Germany )

) Shimadzu Corp. ( Japan )

) Sinar Technologiy ( England )

) Spectrasensors, Inc. (US)

Systech Illinois Instruments, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

U-Therm International (H. K.) Ltd. ( China )



