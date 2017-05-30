CTS Corporation's RF Sensor for particulate filters has won the AMA Association for Sensor and Measurement's 2017 Innovation Award. Presented this year for the 17th time, the AMA Innovation Award is among the most renowned prizes in sensor and measurement technology.

"This year, 41 teams with first-rate developments competed for the AMA Innovation Award," stated jury chair Professor Andreas Schütze from the Saarland University. "We were convinced by the development of the winning team with their solution to a very current topic, emission reduction and emission system control. The discussions held worldwide on this subject are also an indicator for the vast market relevance for such a CTS RF sensor."

CTS' RF Sensor provides an alternative to conventional methods to meet on-board diagnostics (OBD) requirements for particulate filters through direct, and highly accurate, measurements of the filter's state. Originally developed for diesel applications, particulate filters are now also being implemented for gasoline vehicles to reduce soot emissions. CTS' RF Sensor enables more efficient engine and emissions system operation and control by providing multiple sense functions in a single device, which simplifies and improves both the control and diagnostics of particulate filters.

