sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
30.05.2017 | 22:41
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Ampoules Packaging Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Latest Trend Gaining Momentum is the Growing Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Sector -Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Ampoules Packaging Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets logo

The global Ampoules Packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 8.60% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Ampoules Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing pharmaceutical and healthcare sector. The pharmaceutical sector has shown stable growth and will continue to grow during the forecast period. This sector has been characterized by higher revenues, cost reductions, and product innovations. It has shown a potential for high revenue and volumes in China and North America.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is demand for high-quality pharmaceutical packaging. There is a rising demand in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector for quality packaging. Quality assurance of pharmaceuticals has become an important component. Ensuring that pharmaceuticals are manufactured, packaged, and stored in a controlled, uncontaminated environment is an essential part of the quality assurance process.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is high capital intensity. The high capital investment involved in starting an ampoules packaging manufacturing unit is the major restraining factor for the growth of the market. Billions of ampoules are manufactured, which puts a pressure on sustaining product quality while reducing operational complexity. Thus, manufacturers need to make substantial investments continuously to standardize and improve the production machinery. With the advances in technology, manufacturers are replacing the old machinery with newer ones, which is further creating a major investment challenge for them. Also, glass manufacturing requires capital-intensive machines and uses high amounts of energy, which increases the overall operational cost for the vendors.

Key vendors

  • Gerresheimer
  • J. Penner
  • James Alexander
  • Nipro
  • SCHOTT

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by materials

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xjf66p/global_ampoules

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire