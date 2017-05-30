The global rimless toilets marketis projected to grow to USD 16.81 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 2% over the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global rimless toilets market for 2017-2021. Based on the end-users, the market is divided into residential construction and non-residential construction segments.

Rimless toilets are toilets with the design of a bowl, free of rims or corners, which means that the toilet bowl does not have any difficulty to reach places where dirt and bacteria can accumulate. The growth in the hospitality sector is leading to a swift rise in hotel construction. The demand for hygienic and aesthetically appealing toilets in these sectors have resulted in the rising adoption of rimless toilets.

Technavio's research study segments the global rimless toilets market into the following regions:

APAC

EMEA

Americas

Rimless toilets market in APAC

"APAC is projected to generate both the highest revenue and the maximum incremental growth in the rimless toilet market over the forecast periodsays Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio for construction research.

Australia, India, Japan, China, and South Korea are the key revenue contributors in the market segment. The healthy construction industry in the region is projected to create a stable demand for rimless toilets over the forecast period. Vendors in the market need to focus on increasing product penetration in rural areas to increase market shares.

Rimless toilets market in EMEA

EMEA occupies nearly a third of the rimless toilet market, with a majority of the revenue generated from the construction of hotels in the Middle East and Russia for upcoming global events. Russia is expected to invest heavily in infrastructural development to get the country up to speed and host the FIFA World Cup 2018, which is driving the construction of hotels, resorts, and other places of accommodation. The hospitality sector in the Middle East is likely to generate a strong demand for the rimless toilets over the forecast period.

Rimless toilets market in the Americas

"The rimless toilets market in the Americas is projected to be worth USD 3.7 billion by 2021, and will continue to grow steadily over the forecast period, driven by the growing awareness regarding energy-sufficient productssays Gaurav.

The US state agencies such as California Environmental Protection Agency and Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, are stepping up to create awareness for energy-sufficient products. The regulatory support from the government is likely to create growth in the rimless toilets market in the Americas during the forecast period.

The top vendors in the global rimless toilets market highlighted in the report are:

Duravit

GROHE

Hindware Homes

Kohler

TOTO

