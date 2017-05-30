sprite-preloader
30.05.2017 | 22:51
Global Location-Based Services (LBS) Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Growing Popularity of Proximity-based Mobile Advertising Among Enterprises - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --


Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Location-Based Services (LBS) Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global LBS market to grow at a CAGR of 39.77% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global LBS Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing popularity of oximity-based mobile advertising among enterises. LBS enable retailers to offer a personalized shopping experience based on location data and behavioral insights. oximity-based mobile marketing or advertising ovides numerous opportunities for businesses and imoves customer experience and engagement.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased number of mobile computing devices. Consumers are increasingly using computing devices for multiple purposes like accessing social networking apps, reading the news, surfing the web, and checking e-mail. The expanding horizons of IoT is another reason for the market growth as a majority of the IoT devices are controlled by apps installed on mobile computing devices.

Key vendors:

  • Alibaba Group
  • Apple
  • Foursquare
  • Google
  • HERE

Other prominent vendors:

  • Aisle411
  • Baidu
  • Dianping
  • Etisalat
  • Facebook
  • Intel
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Five forces analysis

Part 07: Market segmentation by location

Part 08: Outdoor LBS market segmentation by application

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Decision framework

Part 11: Drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key vendor analysis

