Global Location-Based Services (LBS) Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Growing Popularity of Proximity-based Mobile Advertising Among Enterprises - Research and Markets

The global LBS market to grow at a CAGR of 39.77% during the period 2017-2021.

The global LBS market to grow at a CAGR of 39.77% during the period 2017-2021.

This report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is growing popularity of oximity-based mobile advertising among enterises. LBS enable retailers to offer a personalized shopping experience based on location data and behavioral insights. oximity-based mobile marketing or advertising ovides numerous opportunities for businesses and imoves customer experience and engagement.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased number of mobile computing devices. Consumers are increasingly using computing devices for multiple purposes like accessing social networking apps, reading the news, surfing the web, and checking e-mail. The expanding horizons of IoT is another reason for the market growth as a majority of the IoT devices are controlled by apps installed on mobile computing devices.

Key vendors:



Alibaba Group

Apple

Foursquare

Google

HERE



Other prominent vendors:



Aisle411

Baidu

Dianping

Etisalat

Facebook

Intel

Others



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Five forces analysis



Part 07: Market segmentation by location



Part 08: Outdoor LBS market segmentation by application



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis

