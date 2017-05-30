Research and Markets - Global Anti-Foaming Agents Market - Analysis, Technologies and Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Ashland, Dow Corning, Elementis, Evonik Industries, Kemira & Wacker Chemie

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Anti-Foaming Agents Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global anti-foaming agent market to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Anti-Foaming Agent Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is increasing adoption of anti-foaming agents in bioprocess market. Undesired and unwanted foam formation takes place in various biological processes during the manufacturing food and beverage, paper, drug production (synthesis of antibiotics), blood transfusions, water purification, and dyeing of fabrics. The foam formation takes place due to the presence of gases in the culture medium.

According to the report, one driver in market is rising demand from several applications and growth strategy adopted by manufacturers. The demand for anti-foaming agents are rising, and their applications are widening. The anti-foaming agents market is likely to grow significantly in next five years. The manufacturers are more concerned toward offering products free from defect. Geographic and product expansion in the pharmaceuticals industry, textile industry, and packaged food industry is likely to boost the growth of the market. Various new vendors are entering the market. There are various strategies adopted by key vendors to remain competitively advanced. For instance, Air Products and Chemicals launched two new products for its anti-foaming segment. In June 2015, the company launched oil-based defoamer, and in October 2015, it launched new molecular defoamer and wetting agents. Similarly, Dow Corning launched siloxane-based additive in January 2016.

Key vendors



Ashland

Dow Corning

Elementis

Evonik Industries

Kemira

Wacker Chemie

Other prominent vendors



ALTANA

Ecolab

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Market segmentation by type



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Appendix

