According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global semiconductor assembly equipment marketis projected to grow to USD 5.04 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 4% over the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530006237/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global semiconductor assembly equipment market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Semiconductor chip assembly is a key component of the semiconductor supply chain. It is a part of the back-end process of chip formation. The high demand for polymer adhesive wafer bonding equipment due to the increasing adoption of advanced packaging techniques is a key factor driving the growth of the semiconductor assembly equipment market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Based on equipment type, the report categorizes the global semiconductor assembly equipment market into the following segments:

Die bonding equipment

Inspection and dicing equipment

Packaging equipment

Wire bonding equipment

Plating equipment

The top three revenue-generating equipment segments in the global semiconductor assembly equipment market are discussed below:

Die bonding equipment

"Die bonding equipment dominated the semiconductor assembly equipment market, and is expected to be worth USD 1.26 billion by the end of 2017says Chetan Mohan, a lead analyst at Technavio for semiconductor equipment research.

The growing demand for semiconductor devices and components will ensure a continuous requirement for die bonding equipment in the market. The growth in the applications of semiconductor chips in industries such as energy, power, medical, green cars, automobile, and robotics will impact the market segment.

Inspection and dicing equipment

The global semiconductor assembly equipment market by inspection and dicing equipment is expected to grow at a moderate rate over the forecast period, driven by the need to produce reliable and efficient products. To ensure high-quality products, semiconductor device manufacturers must ensure the high quality of the base products, flawless processing techniques, and defect-free equipment. The analysis of bare substrates and inspection of intermediate products are crucial and necessary steps in the manufacturing process, which create the need for semiconductor inspection systems.

Packaging equipment

"The packaging equipment segment is expected to grow faster than the other segment of the semiconductor assembly equipment market, driven by high capital investments from leading chip manufacturers, such as SK Hynix, Samsung, and SMICsays Chetan.

The growing demand for compact ICs from the consumer electronics market, particularly from the mobile phone and PC markets, is expected to drive the semiconductor assembly equipment by the packaging segment on a decent growth trajectory during the forecast period. The expected size reductions in the market will draw in more investments towards R&D of new and advanced packaging technologies.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

ASM Pacific Technology

Kulicke Soffa Industries

Palomar Technologies

Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Seimitsu

Browse Related Reports:

Global Semiconductor Silicon Wafer Market 2017-2021

Global Photomask Market 2017-2021

Global Inspection Cameras Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like computing devices, displays, and embedded systems. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530006237/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com