Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-05-30 22:59 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The annual general meeting of shareholders (the Meeting) of AS PRFoods (the Company) was held on 30th May 2017 in the conference room "Arcturus" at Nordic Hotel Forum, located at Viru väljak 3, Tallinn, Estonia.



The Meeting started at 4:30 PM and ended at 5:15 PM. 22 shareholders attended the Meeting representing 71.00% of the total votes represented by the all shares. Therefore the Meeting was competent to pass resolutions.



The following resolutions were passed at the Meeting:



1. Approving the Company's 2016 annual report



The shareholders decided to approve the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2016 in the form submitted to the annual general meeting.



Voting results:



Votes No of Votes Proportion to total votes (%) -------------------------------------------------------- In favour 26,755,500 100.00% -------------------------------------------------------- Against 0 0.00% -------------------------------------------------------- Impartial 0 0.00% -------------------------------------------------------- Did not vote 100 0.00% -------------------------------------------------------- Total 26,755,600 100.00% --------------------------------------------------------



2. Deciding on sharing the profit



The shareholders decided to transfer EUR 35,750 to the reserve and not to distribute the remaining profit.



Voting results:



Votes No of Votes Proportion to total votes (%) -------------------------------------------------------- In favour 26,729,408 99.90% -------------------------------------------------------- Against 12,800 0.05% -------------------------------------------------------- Impartial 13,392 0.05% -------------------------------------------------------- Did not vote 0 0.00% -------------------------------------------------------- Total 26,755,600 100.00% --------------------------------------------------------



3. Appointment of auditor for the financial year 2017 and determining auditor's remuneration



The shareholders decided to appoint AS PricewaterhouseCoopers (register code 10142876) as the Company's auditor for the financial year 2017 and to determine the remuneration of the auditor pursuant to the agreement to be executed with the auditor



Voting results:



Votes No of Votes Proportion to total votes (%) -------------------------------------------------------- In favour 26,742,800 99.95% -------------------------------------------------------- Against 0 0.00% -------------------------------------------------------- Impartial 12,800 0.05% -------------------------------------------------------- Did not vote 0 0.00% -------------------------------------------------------- Total 26,755,600 100.00% --------------------------------------------------------



All decisions at the meeting were adopted in accordance with the stipulations of the law and Company's articles of association.



Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 452 1470 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee