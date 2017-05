We become bearish on base metals for the remainder of 2017. This article shows why our base metals forecast is not constructive anymore. Early this year, base metals were looking great. After a run-up of more than 40% in the base metals ETF DBB it looked like there was even more upside potential. It all started early last year, with a second bullish wave starting in November. It was right at that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...