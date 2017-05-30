SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/30/17 -- Celebrate the beginning of summer at Barona Resort & Casino with 7X Points at the Barona Fair! Every Friday in June, the casino floor will be full of excitement with food, fun and Party People games all day long. In addition to winning cash and prizes while playing carnival games on the casino floor, Club Barona members will receive 7X Points on slots and keno machines, and 3X Points on all video poker games from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Barona Fair Fridays.

"There's no better way to kick off summer than at the Barona Fair," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino. "We want our Club Barona members to feel like kids again by playing classic carnival games with hundreds of winners each day! There's no reason not to join in the fun."

On Barona Fair Fridays, players can enjoy delicious funnel cakes, corn dogs, churros, and other classic "fair" food giveaways throughout the casino. The Barona Party People will also invite players to take part in special "fair" inspired games like Barona Skee Ball, Balloon Pop, Barona Fair Punch Board, and Ring Toss. The Barona Fair will take place on Fridays, June 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30.

About Barona Resort & Casino

Named Best Casino and "Loosest Slots" for six consecutive years in the San Diego's Best Union-Tribune Readers Poll, Barona Resort & Casino is the ultimate gaming entertainment destination featuring 2,100 slot and video poker machines and over 90 table games. The AAA Four Diamond rated property features 400 spacious guest rooms and suites with beautiful views of Barona Valley, award-winning dining, the AmBience Day Spa, a full-service events center and the 18-hole championship Barona Creek Golf Club, ranked in the Golfweek Magazine Top 10 for the past 16 years. For Barona Resort & Casino reservations and information, visit www.barona.com, or call toll free 888-7-BARONA (722-7662). You can also socialize with Barona on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

CONTACT:

Audrey Doherty

619-236-8397



Kelly Jacobs Speer

619-933-5013



