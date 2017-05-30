IMPORTANT EQUITY ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Sunrun Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Sunrun Inc. ("Sunrun" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RUN). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between September 16, 2015 and May 2, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the July 3, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased Sunrun shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may also choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Sunrun made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company failed to adequately disclose how many customers canceled contracts after signing up for its home-solar energy system; that discovery of such conduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny and potential civil sanctions; and that as a result of the above, Sunrun's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On May 3, 2017, The Wall Street Journal reported that Sunrun was the subject of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") probe and according to a person familiar with the investigation, "[t]he SEC recently issued a subpoena to Sunrun and interviewed current and former employees about the adequacy of its disclosures on account cancellations." Upon release of this information, Sunrun's stock price lowered significantly, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

