Global Superconducting Magnets Market - Analysis, Technologies and Forecasts to 2021 - New Partnerships Between Interventional MRI Image Guided Systems and Pharmacological Companies - Research and Markets

The global superconducting magnets market to grow at a CAGR of 0.88% during the period 2017-2021.

One trend in market is partnerships between interventional MRI image guided systems and pharmacological companies. Partnership with pharmaceutical companies and clinical studies to check the efficacy of both MRI image guided system, and pharmacological products can improve the sales of products after the regulatory approval. It is a strategy used by the companies to compete with other companies, which can increase the sales of interventional MRI-guided systems by expanding the range of applications.

According to the report, one driver in market is more power required for smaller spaces. Superconducting materials are a paradigm shift in terms of offering a solution to the problems of efficiency and energy distribution. The increase in energy consumption and the densification of the urban areas is a serious electric utility problem. The superconductor's ability to transact high current densities is a highly compact technological alternative to conventional copper lines. Superconducting cables have a 10 times higher capacity compared to conventional cables carrying transmission-level power at distribution voltages. These features of superconductors are crucial when electricity is produced at a very long distance away from the places it is used. Superconducting cables have a much smaller footprint as compared to traditional distribution and transmission lines.

Siemens

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Columbus Superconductors

Agilent Technologies

American Magnetics

Bruker

