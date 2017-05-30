sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Global Concrete Fibers Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2021 - Increasing in Demand For Basalt Fibers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Concrete Fibers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global concrete fibers market to grow at a CAGR of 7.28% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Concrete Fibers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is technological advancements. With emerging technological development and innovations, the demand for concrete fibers has been increasing over the years. Technological innovations are expected to increase the market penetration of concrete fibers by making them effective in providing better solutions in end-use sectors. Due to technological advances, the effectiveness of these products in different applications is increasing, and their costs are declining, leading to the growth of the global concrete fibers market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in the demand for basalt fibers. Basalt fibers are manufactured by melting quarried basalt rock at about 1,400°C (2,550°F). The molten basalt rock is then extruded through small nozzles to produce continuous filaments of basalt fiber. Basalt fibers are extremely fine fibers that contain minerals such as pyroxene, plagioclase, and olivine. These fibers are natural inorganic fibers and are ideally suited for applications that require high temperature resistance, mechanical strength, chemical resistance, durability, and low water absorption. Basalt fibers are naturally resistant to high-energy electromagnetic radiation and ultraviolet radiation, maintain their properties in cold temperatures and are also resistant to acid.

Key vendors

  • BASF
  • Bekaert
  • CEMEX
  • Propex Operating Company
  • Sika
  • W. R. Grace

Other prominent vendors

  • ABC Polymer Industries
  • Reliance Industries
  • Fibercon International
  • Owens Corning
  • Nycon
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Key leading countries

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8bj4v8/global_concrete

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




