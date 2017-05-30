Global Concrete Fibers Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2021 - Increasing in Demand For Basalt Fibers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Concrete Fibers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global concrete fibers market to grow at a CAGR of 7.28% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Concrete Fibers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is technological advancements. With emerging technological development and innovations, the demand for concrete fibers has been increasing over the years. Technological innovations are expected to increase the market penetration of concrete fibers by making them effective in providing better solutions in end-use sectors. Due to technological advances, the effectiveness of these products in different applications is increasing, and their costs are declining, leading to the growth of the global concrete fibers market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in the demand for basalt fibers. Basalt fibers are manufactured by melting quarried basalt rock at about 1,400°C (2,550°F). The molten basalt rock is then extruded through small nozzles to produce continuous filaments of basalt fiber. Basalt fibers are extremely fine fibers that contain minerals such as pyroxene, plagioclase, and olivine. These fibers are natural inorganic fibers and are ideally suited for applications that require high temperature resistance, mechanical strength, chemical resistance, durability, and low water absorption. Basalt fibers are naturally resistant to high-energy electromagnetic radiation and ultraviolet radiation, maintain their properties in cold temperatures and are also resistant to acid.
Key vendors
- BASF
- Bekaert
- CEMEX
- Propex Operating Company
- Sika
- W. R. Grace
Other prominent vendors
- ABC Polymer Industries
- Reliance Industries
- Fibercon International
- Owens Corning
- Nycon
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by type
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Key leading countries
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8bj4v8/global_concrete
