Global Concrete Fibers Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2021 - Increasing in Demand For Basalt Fibers - Research and Markets

The global concrete fibers market to grow at a CAGR of 7.28% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Concrete Fibers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is technological advancements. With emerging technological development and innovations, the demand for concrete fibers has been increasing over the years. Technological innovations are expected to increase the market penetration of concrete fibers by making them effective in providing better solutions in end-use sectors. Due to technological advances, the effectiveness of these products in different applications is increasing, and their costs are declining, leading to the growth of the global concrete fibers market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increase in the demand for basalt fibers. Basalt fibers are manufactured by melting quarried basalt rock at about 1,400°C (2,550°F). The molten basalt rock is then extruded through small nozzles to produce continuous filaments of basalt fiber. Basalt fibers are extremely fine fibers that contain minerals such as pyroxene, plagioclase, and olivine. These fibers are natural inorganic fibers and are ideally suited for applications that require high temperature resistance, mechanical strength, chemical resistance, durability, and low water absorption. Basalt fibers are naturally resistant to high-energy electromagnetic radiation and ultraviolet radiation, maintain their properties in cold temperatures and are also resistant to acid.

