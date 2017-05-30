Global Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market - Analysis, Technologies and Forecasts to 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global thermal interface materials (TIMs) market to grow at a CAGR of 11.30% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is advances in technology. The global TIMs market has witnessed many technological advances, such as gap fillers and metal-based TIMs, in recent years. The vendors in the market are being competitive and exploring new technologies to gain an advantage over each other to retain their market shares. This, in turn, has led to significant technological advances in recent years. Many end-user industries have increased the consumption of modern TIMs for managing thermal conductivity owing to increased efficiency and ease of application. Therefore, the advances in technology and the increased use of TIMs in various applications are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is advantages of TIM. TIMs are being used as greases and adhesives mainly in manufacturing, defense and aerospace, and wireless networking applications. The use in various applications is attributable to their flowability, reworkability, potential to minimize the surface irregularities and cost-effectiveness. In addition, in medical equipment or devices, such as lasers, ultrasound devices, X-ray machines, and digital imaging equipment, effective thermal management plays an essential role in making the equipment function persistently and accurately within the optimum temperature. This enhances the reliability of the devices, thereby intensifying the demand for TIMs during the forecast period.



Key vendors



Dow Corning

Henkel

Honeywell

Laird

Momentive

Other prominent vendors



3M

Akasa group

Indium Corporation

Parker Chomerics

Zalman

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Geographic segmentation



PART 08: Key leading countries



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zmb658/global_thermal

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716