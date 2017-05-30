IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against PCM, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against PCM, Inc. ("PCM" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PCMI). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between June 17, 2015 and May 2, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the July 3, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased PCM shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone: (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member as well.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, PCM violated federal securities laws by making materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failing to disclose material information to investors. In April 2015, PCM acquired En Pointe Technologies, Inc. and publicly filed its supposed financial statements. On May 2, 2017, Seeking Alpha disclosed that PCM alleged that En Pointe's net income was overstated due to several accounting shenanigans and thus its public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When this information was announced, the stock price of PCM fell materially, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.

