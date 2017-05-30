European Energy Security Tops the Agenda at CRE Brussels Conference

BRUSSELS, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Leaders from politics and business gathered today in Brussels for the sixth annual Romanian Energy Day, organised by the Romanian Energy Center, in cooperation with the European Parliament and with the support of the Permanent Representation of Romanian to the European Union. The meetings take place over two days and discussions began today, with renewable energy sources, addressing energy poverty and European energy security high on the agenda.

Corneliu Bodea, President of the Romania Energy Center, said: "This is an important occasion to gather leaders from business and industry, as well as those in government in the EU and Romania and beyond, to address the very pressing issues we face today in the Central and South-Eastern Europe. The European Union has some clear energy targets, including increasing energy efficiency, increasing EU energy production and diversifying supplier routes and countries, completing the internal energy market and building missing infrastructure links. Romania and the C&SEE region have an enormous role to play in regional cooperation that could help deliver on these targets and we are pleased to be able to bring key players together for these discussions."

Speaking at the event, Alexey Golovin, Vice-President of KazMunayGas International, said: "Energy security means economic security, and the Black Sea, with its great energy resources and interconnected network of refineries and pipelines, is increasingly seen in 2017 by business and foreign investors as being the economic and energy lifeline for Europe. KMG International's home is Romania, our business reaches into six EU countries and across ten Black Sea nations. KMG International is bringing energy security of supply with our stakeholders, public and private, to Romania and the region, delivering new resource and energy related projects that total billions of dollars to our national and industry partners."

The event continues tomorrow, with Victor Negrescu MEP, Luminita Odobescu (Permanent Representative of Romania to the European Union) and Minhea Constantinescu (Romanian Ambassador at Large for Energy Security) all addressing the meeting inside the European Parliament. Toma Petcu (Energy Minister, Romania) and Maros Sefkovic (European Vice-President for Energy Union) will provide the closing remarks.

