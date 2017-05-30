The global sheet membrane marketis projected to grow to USD 6.11 by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global sheet membrane market for 2017-2021. Based on the applications, the market is divided into roofing and building substructure segments.

A sheet membrane is a waterproofing membrane, which is available in the market in the form of rolls. They can be laid or deployed on the surface to safeguard the entry of water into the surface thus, making the surface water resistant. The wide array of advantages provided by sheet membranes is driving its adoption in the construction industry.

Technavio's research study segments the global sheet membrane market into the following regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Sheet membrane market in APAC

"APAC is the largest and fastest-growing regional segment of the sheet membrane market, supported by the growth in the construction industry and increased adoption by major economies in the regionsays Mahitha Mallishetty, a lead analyst at Technavio for biochemical and biomaterials research.

Growing awareness regarding the benefits of sheet membranes, rapid urbanization, and growing disposable incomes are expected to contribute to the growth of the market in APAC. The demand for sheet membranes in APAC will continue to be robust owing to the significant investments made by the government and private sectors in the construction industry.

Sheet membrane market in the Americas

The Americas occupied nearly a quarter of the sheet membrane market in 2016 and is expected to grow at a steady rate through the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing focus on energy efficiency in buildings and the imposition of many government regulations aimed at reducing the energy consumption in buildings in the region are responsible for the market's growth. Also, the rising investments in residential construction is a key driver for the market growth in the region. Furthermore, the focus on the North American market towards the use of eco-friendly waterproofing membranes is expected to add a boost to the market growth.

Sheet membrane market in EMEA

"Countries such as Spain, Poland, France, Turkey, the UAE, and Qatar are investing in new residential and commercial building constructions, which is fueling the market growth for sheet membranes in the EMEA regionsays Mahitha.

The sheet membrane market in EMEA is projected to be worth more than USD 1 billion by the end of 2017 and continue to grow rapidly due to large-scale investments in the residential and commercial construction sectors. The Middle East is the fastest growing market in the region due to an increase in construction activities.

The top vendors in the global sheet membrane market highlighted in the report are:

BASF

Dow Chemical

Saint-Gobain

Sika

SOPREMA Group

