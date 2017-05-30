The Joint Corp. to Present at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 30, 2017 / The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager, and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, today announced that it will be presenting at the 7th Annual LD Micro Invitational conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. PST / 2 p.m. EST. Peter D. Holt, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John P. Meloun, Chief Financial Officer, will also be available for one-on-one meetings held throughout the day on June 7.

"We look forward to participating in this important investor event," said Holt. "It's exciting to have the opportunity to share with potential investors how we are revolutionizing the way in which chiropractic care is being accessed, as we build a retail chain of The Joint brand clinics across the country."

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with The Joint Corp. during this conference, please contact Wade Hickok at wade@ldmicro.com or the Company's investor relations representative at peter.vozzo@westwicke.com or (443) 213-0505.

A live webcast and subsequent replay of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.thejoint.com.

"This year, not only do we have a record number of companies making their LD Micro debuts, but a record number of companies presenting for the first time in their company's history," stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "LD has established itself as the one venue that brings the most influential players from all segments of the market under one roof."

The conference will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel and will feature 180 companies in the small / micro-cap space.

View The Joint Corp.'s profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/JYNT

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Joint is an emerging growth company that is reinventing chiropractic by making quality care convenient and affordable for patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Its no-appointment policy and convenient hours and locations make care more accessible, and affordable membership plans and packages eliminate the need for insurance. With 370+ clinics nationwide and more than 4 million patient visits annually, The Joint is a key leader in the chiropractic profession. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com or follow the brand on Twitter, Facebook , YouTube and LinkedIn.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Washington, The Joint and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Investor Contact:

Peter Vozzo

peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

(443) 213-0505

Media Contact:

The Joint Corp.

Inna Lazarev

inna.lazarev@thejoint.com

(480) 245-5960 x 202

