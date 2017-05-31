Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal smart air purifier marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists five other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530006340/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global smart air purifier market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global smart air purifier market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the technology (HEPA, electrostatic precipitators, and ionizers and ozone generators), product type (dust collectors and fume and smoke collectors), distribution channels (specialty stores, D2C, and department stores), and geography (the Americas, Europe, APAC, and MEA).

"The global smart air purifier market is projected to grow to more than USD 112 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 14% over the forecast period. The increasing awareness about asthma and airborne allergies is a key factor boosting the adoption of smart air purifiers," says Poonam Saini, a lead analyst at Technavio for retail goods and services research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global smart air purifier market marked with a limited number of players. The market is growing steadily due to the rising demand for home automation products. Vendors in the market use product differentiation, pricing, product portfolios, and value-added services to gain an edge over the market. Vendors who provide customer service and after-sales service, explore opportunities in emerging countries, develop and commercialize new innovative products, successfully use digital and social media marketing tools, and successfully brand their products are likely to thrive in the market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top six vendors in the global smart air purifier market

Coway

Coway manufactures, sells, and rents home appliances. Its product segment comprises water filtration appliances, air purifiers and air care products, kitchen appliances comprising juicers, and bathroom appliances such as bidets and water softeners.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International is a leading manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE). The company caters to different sectors including agriculture, chemical, fire protection, forestry, law enforcement, manufacturing, military, agriculture, and construction.

Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips engages in the healthcare, consumer lifestyle, and lighting businesses worldwide. The company offers products under the health and wellness, personal care, and domestic appliances categories.

Sunbeam Products

Sunbeam Products is a US-based company that manufactures home and kitchen consumer products for customers in the US and rest of the world. The product segment includes kettles, toasters, ovens, and irons. The company has its manufacturing facility in Waynesboro, Mississippi, US. The company operates as a subsidiary of the parent company Jarden.

Unilever

Unilever operates in the food and beverage, home care product, and personal care product markets. The company bought Blueair, a Swedish air purifier business that has a presence in over 60 countries globally including China, the US, Japan, and South Korea. Blueair provides indoor air purification technologies.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi manufactures and distributes communication equipment and parts. The company supplies mobile phones, Android devices, smartphone software, smart set-top boxes, and related accessories.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Gym and Health Clubs Market 2017-2021

Global Archery Equipment Market 2017-2021

Global Court Shoes Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like luggageretail systems, and pet supplies. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170530006340/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com