Mittwoch, 31.05.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

31.05.2017 | 00:11
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Expanded Polystyrene Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.27% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Alpek, Dow Chemical, Kaneka, Synthos & Total

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Expanded Polystyrene Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global expanded polystyrene market to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Expanded Polystyrene Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing number of manufacturers in APAC. Lower supply constraints in Europe, following the establishment of new polymer foam oduction facilities in China, is likely to restrict the oduction, thereby reducing the cost of the oduct.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is high demand from emerging economies. The global EPS market is witnessing high growth in emerging economies, such as Brazil, China, Russia, Turkey, Indonesia, South Korea, Mexico, and India. Many OEMs, such as automotive manufacturers, are shifting their manufacturing operations to these countries due to factors such as the availability of land, cheap labor, low transportation costs, and lenient government norms.

Key vendors:

  • Alpek
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • Kaneka
  • Synthos
  • Total

Other prominent vendors:

  • ACH Foam Technologies
  • BASF
  • NOVA Chemicals
  • SIBUR
  • StyroChem
  • SUNPOR KUNSTSTOFF
  • Synbra Holding B.V.

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market landscape

Part 07: Market segmentation by application

Part 08: Regional segmentation

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/36qdjb/global_expanded

© 2017 PR Newswire