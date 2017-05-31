The global wafer inspection equipment marketis projected to grow to USD 4.63 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 12% over the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global wafer inspection equipment market for 2017-2021. Based on the wafer type, the market is divided into patterned wafer and unpatterned wafer segments.

Semiconductor wafer inspection equipment is part of semiconductor capital equipment. These systems are essential in the semiconductor manufacturing process as they help maintain the performance of semiconductor ICs. The rising demand for high-precision miniaturized components is a key factor boosting the adoption of wafer inspection equipment.

Technavio's research study segments the global wafer inspection market into the following regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Wafer inspection equipment market in APAC

"APAC dominates the wafer inspection equipment market, due to the extensive demand for semiconductor components from countries such as South Korea, Japan, China, and Taiwansays Chetan Mohan, a lead analyst at Technavio for semiconductor equipment research

Currently, the Chinese government is taking its large IC needs into consideration and concentrating on introducing policy changes to boost the domestic manufacturing of semiconductor devices. With the increase in domestic production of ICs, there will be an increase in the requirement for wafer inspection equipment.

Wafer inspection equipment market in the Americas

The dominance of global semiconductor giants such as Intel, Texas Instruments, GLOBALFOUNDRIES, and Qualcomm in the Americas is the primary reason for the growth of the wafer inspection equipment market in the region. Also, the significant presence of flat panel display manufacturers in the region, along with the high adoption rate of communication devices such as smartphones and phablets, will drive the production of semiconductor devices. These factors are expected to majorly contribute to the growth of the semiconductor market and thereby create demand for wafer inspection equipment.

Wafer inspection equipment market in EMEA

"EMEA occupies a small portion of the wafer inspection equipment market. The region is expected to grow moderately over the forecast periodsays Chetan.

The market share of EMEA in the market is expected to decline during the forecast period due to the migration of semiconductor manufacturers to APAC, especially China and Taiwan. Also, the low concentration of electronic device manufacturers in the region reduces the need for semiconductor devices, consequently affecting the demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

The top vendors in the global wafer inspection market highlighted in the report are:

Applied Materials

Hermes Microvision

KLA-Tencor

Lasertec Corporation

