According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global waterproofing membranes marketis projected to grow to USD 25.63 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 7% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Waterproofing Membranes Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

A waterproofing membrane includes a mixture of materials that are used to limit water intrusion into structural elements of a building or its closed spaces. Waterproofing membranes consist of rubber, waterproof plastic, or coated fabric materials. The increasing construction of high-rise buildings to maximize land use is one of the key factors boosting the growth of the global waterproofing membrane market.

Based on the applications, the report categorizes the global waterproofing membranes market into the following segments:

Roofing and walls

Building substructures

Water management

Landfills and tunnels

Others

The top three revenue-generating application segments in the global waterproofing membranes market are discussed below:

Roofing and walls

"The roofing and walls segment occupied more than a third of the waterproofing membranes market in 2016, and is expected to continue its dominance through the forecast periodsays Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio for construction research.

The growth of the market segment will be supported by the increased maintenance of aging buildings and energy-efficient measures in advanced economies. Also, the trend in roofing of new buildings with new and additional structures, as well as reroofing of existing buildings, positively impacts this segment in the market.

Building substructures

A substructure is an underlying or supporting structure to the superstructure, commonly located below ground level. The waterproofing membranes market by the building substructures segment is projected to be worth more than USD 4.4 billion by the end of 2017, and continue to grow at a moderate rate through the forecast period.

The substructure is almost always waterproofed because it is in direct contact with soil, water tables, and other elements. A significant growth in non-residential construction is expected to boost the demand for waterproofing membranes, as they are mandatory in several commercial buildings.

Water management

"Water management is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the waterproofing membrane market, due to a high demand for the construction and maintenance of water treatment plants, sewers, sewage treatment plants, and other water bodiessays Gaurav.

Waterproofing membranes need to be specifically designed to cope with additional stresses caused by environmental effects, continuously changing the degree of contamination, fluctuating liquid level, and formation of aggressive microclimates in sealed holding tanks. The increasing demand for clean water for both residential and industrial use is driving the growth of this segment.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

BASF

Mapei

RPM International

Sika

GCP Applied Technologies

