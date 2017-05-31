Global Alternative Fuel-powered Military Fleet Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.46% by 2021 - Decline in Crude Oil Prices is a Key Challenge - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Alternative Fuel-powered Military Fleet Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global alternative fuel-powered military fleet market to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Alternative Fuel-powered Military Fleet Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is derivation of biofuel from timber woods. Since the early 2000s, there has been an increased focus on the use of alternative fuels in place of petroleum-based fuels to reduce the increasing greenhouse gas emissions. There are a number of feedstocks from which biofuels are ocessed or synthesized such as corn, sugarcane, sugar beet, soya bean oil, and wheat. However, there has been an increase in the oduction of wood-based cellulosic biofuels.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is easy supply of fuel in times of crisis. The transport of conventional fuels in a battlefield or under extreme weather or terrain conditions is associated with a number of supply chain complexities. This is mainly because of the unscheduled and spontaneous movement of the armed troops and defense personnel in emergency situations, and the following changes in the maintenance and transportation of the reserved stocks of fuel.

Key vendors:



Boeing

Chevron

GE Aviation

General Motors

Other prominent vendors:



ARA

Dynamic Fuels

TerraVia

SOUTHERN OIL



