

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Wednesday see May results for the official manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The manufacturing PMI is expected to show a score of 51.0, down from 51.2 in April, while the non-manufacturing PMI is called at 53.6 - down from 54.0 in the previous month.



Japan will release April numbers for industrial production, vehicle production, housing starts and construction orders, plus May results for the small business confidence index.



Industrial output is expected to add 4.1 percent on month and 6.0 percent on year after falling 1.9 percent on month and rising 3.5 percent on year in March.



Vehicle production was up 4.7 percent on year in March, while housing starts added an annual 0.2 percent and construction orders gained 1.1 percent. The business confidence index had a score of 48.6 in April.



South Korea will release April numbers for industrial production and retail sales. In March, output was up 1.0 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year, while retail sales were flat on month and up 1.6 percent on year.



Australia will provide April data for private sector credit, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.4 percent on month and 4.9 percent on year. That follows the 0.3 percent monthly increase and the 5.0 percent yearly gain in March.



New Zealand will see May results for the activity outlook and business confidence indexes from ANZ; in April, their scores were 37.7 and 11.0, respectively.



Thailand will release Q1 figures for current account; in the three months prior, the current account surplus was $9.79 billion, while the financial account deficit was $12.35 billion and the capital account was roughly flat.



Thailand also will see April data for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were worth $17.84 billion and exports were at $20.75 billion for a trade surplus of $2.91 billion.



Malaysia will provide April numbers for producer prices; in March, producer prices were down 1.5 percent on month and up 9.0 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX