Global Biophotonics Market 2017-2022: Growth in Global Demand for Biophotonics Propelled by Applications Outside Healthcare Domain, $60 Billion by 2022 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Biophotonics - A Global Market Overview" report to their offering.

The market for Biophotonics forecast to be US$36.8 billion in 2017 and projected to reach US$59.9 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of robust 10.2% between 2017 and 2022.



Imaging estimated the largest consumer of biophotonics with market worth US$20.3 billion 2017 and projected to grow by a CAGR of 10.3% during the same analysis period. Analytics & Sensing applications anticipated to grow at a faster phase at a CAGR of 10.4% to reach US$19.4 billion by 2022.

The study exclusively analyzes the Biophotonics applications/sub-types, technologies and application sectors are analyzed in terms of USD for 2014-2022 analysis period across the global markets comprising North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World.

Global market for Biophotonics applications analyzed in this study include Analytics & Sensing, Imaging, and Processing & Curing. These applications further categorized in to Analytics & Sensing - Biosensors, Molecular Spectroscopy, Other Analytics & Sensing Applications; Imaging - Inside Imaging (Endoscopy), Optical Microscopy, See-Through Imaging and Surface Imaging; and Processing & Curing - Light Therapy and Other Processing & Curing. The report also explores the global markets of Biophotonics by end-use sectors comprising Medical Diagnostics, Medical Therapeutics, Tests & Components and Non-Medical Applications while special focus on technologies including In Vitro and In Vivo.



Advancements in optical technology, high incidences of chronic diseases and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries are also contributing to the growth in Biophotonics. Emerging economies have yet to fully exploit the opportunities offered by Biophotonics, which is slated to propel demand in regions such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America.



Despite these developments, it is anticipated that a bulk of the market for Biophotonics would be accounted for by its use in the medical sector. The technology offers capability of addressing some of the essential healthcare needs of an aging global population, which will remain a key factor in bolstering demand. Other significant factors contributing to growth in the market for Biophotonics include ongoing research and development activities in various applications and government support for novel cost-effective medical technologies.

6. Global Market Overview

