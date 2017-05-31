Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Market to Reach $7.2 Billion by 2022 - Industry Targeting Emerging Economies Like India, China, Brazil & Argentina - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for carbonated beverage processing equipment has grown exponentially in the last few years. The market size is projected to reach USD 7.23 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of around 5.8% from 2017 to 2022. Emerging countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Argentina are the primary targets of the industry. Factors such as increasing demand for functional drinks, emergence of new technologies and upgradation of equipment & machinery are the major driving factors for this market. Moreover, advanced technologies and automation helped to drive the carbonated beverage processing industry.

The carbonated beverage processing equipment market, based on type, is segmented into sugar dissolvers, carbonation equipment, blenders & mixers, heat exchangers, silos, and filtration equipment. Sugar dissolvers accounted the largest market share in 2016 whereas heat exchangers is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increased demand for functional drinks. Sugar dissolving and treatment is one of the important and critical stages in carbonated soft drink processing. This is followed by heat exchangers which plays a critical role in the heating and cooling of fluids during the process.

The carbonated beverage processing equipment market, based on beverage type, is segmented into flavored drinks, functional drinks, and club soda & sparkling water. Flavored drinks accounted for the largest share of the carbonated beverage processing equipment market in 2016. The functional drinks market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The rise in demand for functional drinks which have essential micronutrients and consumers' inclination toward health-based drinks will lead to the growth of functional drinks over the next five years.

