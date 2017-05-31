Collinson Group: Priority Pass Celebrates its 25th Anniversary

LONDON, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Priority Pass', the world's original and largest independent lounge membership program, today announces it is celebrating its 25th anniversary. To mark the milestone, Priority Pass is offering a discount of up to 25 percent on memberships, for new Members for a limited time.

In addition to providing access to more than 1,000 airport lounges worldwide, Priority Pass has been at the forefront of travel innovation for a quarter of a century, and continues to invest in improving its offering. In recent years, Priority Pass has launched a Digital Membership Card and dedicated app which help make travel as frictionless and as smooth as possible. In addition, free Wi-Fi is now offered in lounges as standard, enabling Members to work or browse the web as needed.

Priority Pass is committed to enhancing the travel experience for passengers, both inside and beyond the lounge. Research conducted by Priority Pass reveals that 53 percent of passengers view the airport as an enjoyable part of their journey. Passengers are keen to see a wider range of facilities at airports, including good choice of food and drink (48 percent), access to airport lounge (40 percent), airport rewards and discounts (40 percent).

To meet travelers' needs, Priority Pass has recently expanded its offering to include dining options at restaurants in London and Sydney airports, including the Grain Store and Bar at London Gatwick and 7 restaurants across Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport. Priority Pass Members can also enjoy options such as sleep pods at Dubai International and Minute Suites relaxation suites in Atlanta, Dallas Fort-Worth and Philadelphia airports, plus pre-flight spa treatments at Aspire, the Lounge and Spa at LHR T5 in Heathrow.

Commenting on the announcement, Justin Banon, Director, Collinson Group, said, "We are delighted to be celebrating the 25th anniversary of Priority Pass, offering a premium travel experience for our Members. Airports are becoming destinations in their own right and Priority Pass is committed to meeting the ever-evolving needs of both business and holiday travellers."

