London Tech Week: Europe's Largest Festival of Technology to Showcase Very Best of Tech in London

LONDON, May 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan declares London Is Open to global tech

The latest innovations in drones, artificial Intelligence, and robots will feature as part of a packed events programme for London Tech Week 2017, which will take place across London next month (12th-16th June).

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517433/London_Tech_Week.jpg )



Attendees will have the opportunity to attend a host of events including a concert with the award winning composer Hans Zimmer, the Drone Racing League (DRL) Season Finale and The Europas, which will welcome 1,000 European start-ups to the capital.

A short film has been created, spreading the message that London is Open to technology talent, investment and innovation.

The film shows London is at the forefront of innovation, featuring scenes including a driverless 'POD', Robots in the workplace and even The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, taking the first roboselfie.

The video is available here:

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan commented "London is Europe's leading technology hub. Our talent, diversity, entrepreneurial spirit and global connections put us at the heart of digital technology. London Tech Week will be a fantastic opportunity to show that London is open to collaboration, innovation and ideas that could change the way that all Londoners live and experience the city."

London is home to over 46,000 technology businesses, contributing 240,000 jobs for the city's economy[1]. Since the EU referendum, London-based tech companies have received over £1billion in venture capital investment[2].

Zoe Osmond, Festival Director for London Tech Week said:"With a wide range of events to appeal to different audiences, London Tech Week will bring together investors, entrepreneurs, policy makers and business leaders to experience London's strengths in innovation and creativity."

Throughout the week, over 40,000 visitors will hear from tech, business and political leaders including the Rt. Hon Gordon Brown, Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Sir Martin Sorrell, CEO WPP and Nicola Mendelsohn, VP EMEA at Facebook.

Some events to look out for include:

Festival Concert with Hans Zimmer : Hans Zimmer , world-renowned film composer, will play at SSE Wembley Arena. Hans has produced many classics, including the Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King, Gladiator, Inception and The Dark Knight. Buy tickets here.



, world-renowned film composer, will play at SSE Wembley Arena. Hans has produced many classics, including the Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King, Gladiator, Inception and The Dark Knight. Buy tickets here. Drone Racing League Season Finale : The Allianz 2017 World Championship Race will be the UK's first professional drone race, taking place at Alexandra Palace. Buy tickets here.



: The Allianz 2017 World Championship Race will be the UK's first professional drone race, taking place at Alexandra Palace. Buy tickets here. Rise of the Robots, organised by Worldpay : Daren Pickering from Worldpay's Technology Innovation team will talk about the impact robots are having on fintech and how AI is shaping our future. Read more here.



: from Worldpay's Technology Innovation team will talk about the impact robots are having on fintech and how AI is shaping our future. Read more here. The Tech Off: Soundclash 2017!: A rogue's gallery of 8 music-tech artists, entrepreneurs and innovators will go head to head in a battle of ideas. The winner will take away The Soundclash Belt Of Music Tech Glory. Read more here.



A rogue's gallery of 8 music-tech artists, entrepreneurs and innovators will go head to head in a battle of ideas. The winner will take away The Soundclash Belt Of Music Tech Glory. Read more here. LeadersIn Tech Summit: Ronan Harris (MD Google UK & Ireland ), Sir Martin Sorrell (CEO WPP), Kristo Kaarman (CEO TransferWise), and Nicholas Cary (Co-Founder Blockchain.com), will discuss the opportunities of London's tech ecosystem. Read more here.



(MD Google UK & ), Sir (CEO WPP), Kristo Kaarman (CEO TransferWise), and (Co-Founder Blockchain.com), will discuss the opportunities of tech ecosystem. Read more here. Can you code like a 3 year old? Organised by EdTech company Primo Toys, this event will test your tech skills with fun programming challenges with Cubetto, the coding toy for kids. Read more here.



Organised by EdTech company Primo Toys, this event will test your tech skills with fun programming challenges with Cubetto, the coding toy for kids. Read more here. The Europas in association with London Tech Week: 1,000 of Europe's key influencers in tech are attending the conference and awards ceremony. Read more here.

Notes to editors

References

[1] Oxford Economics research. October 2016.

[2] PitchBook Data. Sourced by London & Partners. March 2016

Video

The Smart London is Open video can be viewed https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J3uZsXt4BgI&feature=youtu.be