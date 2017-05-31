Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal two-wheeler transmission system marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists six other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The research study by Technavio on the global two-wheeler transmission system market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the vehicle type (motorcycles and scooters) and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA).

"The global two-wheeler transmission system market is projected to reach nearly 74 million units by 2021, growing at a CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period. Technological advancements in transmission system component manufacturing is a key factor boosting the market growth," says Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst at Technavio for powertrain research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global two-wheeler transmission system market is highly competitive, with the presence of a limited number of well-established players. The revenue and the growth of the vendors are highly dependent on the growth of the two-wheeler market. APAC is the largest regional segment of the market, followed by the Americas and EMEA. The entry barrier to this market is less for established auto component manufacturers, while a huge capital investment will remain as a barrier to new entrants.

Top five vendors in the global two-wheeler transmission system market

EXEDY

EXEDY is one of the leading automobile part manufacturers, and the main components manufactured by it are torque converters and clutches for motorcycles. It also manufactures transmissions for agricultural, construction, and industrial machinery.

Ricardo

Ricardo is a global engineering, strategic, and environmental consultancy company. The company offers electric drive and hybrid transmissions, CVTs, variable speed transmissions, manual and automated manual transmissions, stepped ratio transmissions, and manual sequential transmissions.

Schaeffler

The automotive division of Schaeffler produces automotive parts for engine systems, chassis systems, automotive aftermarket products, and transmission systems under which the clutches are manufactured.

Biperformance Shift FX

Shift FX offers power sports products for both OEMs and aftermarket. It develops, manufactures, and markets innovative power sports products. They are the company's flagship products that represent premium transmission control products for better rider control and focus without changing the motorcycle performance and feedback.

Honda (Honda-DCT)

Honda is one of the leading automobile manufacturers in the world. Honda manufactures automobiles, motorcycles, and power equipment that are high in quality and performance. Honda is the world's largest manufacturer of ICEs in terms of volume. Honda developed a new dual clutch transmission technology for its few variants of motorcycles.

